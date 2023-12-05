DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 14,660 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 373,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $88,741,000 after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Visa by 14.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 339,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,211,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.32. 1,326,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,423. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $257.39. The company has a market cap of $463.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.00.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

