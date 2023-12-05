DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 43,800 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand accounts for 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $23,422,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.3 %

IR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.22. 473,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,123. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

