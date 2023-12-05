DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 8,310 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

VRTX stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.92. 270,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.