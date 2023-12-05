DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 16,800 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 2.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 67.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 81.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 639,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,995. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

