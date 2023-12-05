DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,403. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.