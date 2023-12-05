DE Burlo Group Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,982 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.11. The company had a trading volume of 343,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.77. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.