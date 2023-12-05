DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in STERIS by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after acquiring an additional 444,338 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,501,000 after acquiring an additional 318,888 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STE traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.73. 124,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,867. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.53. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

