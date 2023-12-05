DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $12.55 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up 2.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.4 %

ON stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. 1,022,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.