DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 2.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $692.65. 331,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $273.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $627.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.78. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

