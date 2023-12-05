DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $19.17 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 3.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.98. 538,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $416.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

