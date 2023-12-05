DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in First Solar by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.26. 626,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,047. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.