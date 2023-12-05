DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $35,654,000. Trybe Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the second quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP now owns 68,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 83,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,746,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,746,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,824 shares of company stock worth $193,088,017. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,698. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.