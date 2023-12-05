DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,636 shares of company stock valued at $67,281,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.84.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

