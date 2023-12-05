DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $551,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. 413,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

