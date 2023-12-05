DE Burlo Group Inc. Makes New $21.41 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,405,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWM stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.76. 16,509,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,592,471. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.