DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 217,700 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up about 2.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,824.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 312,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

