DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 33,500 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. ON comprises approximately 1.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

ON Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 943,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,228. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

