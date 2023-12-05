DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $1,164,873,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

