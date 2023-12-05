DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,100 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.40. 738,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $467.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.