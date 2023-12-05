DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.57. The company had a trading volume of 194,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.