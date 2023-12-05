DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 43,000 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up 1.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

