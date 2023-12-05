DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.1 %

CHD stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.09. 297,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.11.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

