DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 892,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.17. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.