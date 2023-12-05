DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $115.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,723. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

