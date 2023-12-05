DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

ANET traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $214.00. 351,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $223.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $2,332,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,802.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $2,332,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,802.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,475 shares of company stock valued at $32,883,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.