DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN traded down $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.06. The stock had a trading volume of 313,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.