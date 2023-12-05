Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Update

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 100,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,038,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,493,187.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Pennell bought 30,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 204,505 shares of company stock worth $511,597. Insiders own 21.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

