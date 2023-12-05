Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $529,103,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

