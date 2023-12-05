Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLX

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $837.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.92%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Deluxe by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Deluxe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.