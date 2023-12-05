Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $837.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 81.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 222.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 171,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,372 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

