DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 1.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.34. 925,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

