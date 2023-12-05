Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.44. Diageo has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

