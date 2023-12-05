Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.
NYSE:DEO opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.44. Diageo has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
