DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

