Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Update

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 174,700 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Digital Ally
Digital Ally Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
