Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter.

DFAS opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

