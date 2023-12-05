Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Sells £737,000 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) insider Johnny Thomson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($42.31), for a total transaction of £737,000 ($930,908.17).

Johnny Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diploma alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of Diploma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.15), for a total value of £1,061,771.60 ($1,341,128.71).

Diploma Price Performance

LON DPLM traded up GBX 36 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,376 ($42.64). The stock had a trading volume of 244,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,881. Diploma PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,402 ($42.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,017.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,061. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,711.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,333.33%.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.21) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diploma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210 ($40.55).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diploma

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.