Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $53.82

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.82, but opened at $55.53. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $55.62, with a volume of 1,419,159 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 484,359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

