Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 12,689,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 54,342,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.