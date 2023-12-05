Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.00. 35,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 231,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 113,174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 150,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 87,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.