discoverIE Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:DSCV)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

discoverIE Group Price Performance

DSCV stock opened at GBX 694 ($8.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 636.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 742.37. The stock has a market cap of £668.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,113.64 and a beta of 1.03. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 586 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 958 ($12.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSCV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Report on discoverIE Group

About discoverIE Group

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

