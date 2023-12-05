discoverIE Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 694 ($8.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 636.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 742.37. The stock has a market cap of £668.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,113.64 and a beta of 1.03. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 586 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 958 ($12.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSCV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

