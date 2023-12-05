Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 3.0 %
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.74%.
Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.
