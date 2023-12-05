Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Down 6.8% in November

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHCNI stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%.

