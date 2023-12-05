DLD Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 1.04% of Oak Woods Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,621,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.50 on Tuesday. 8,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,428. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

