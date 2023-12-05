DLD Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12,743.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $409.07. 72,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

