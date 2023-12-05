DLD Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 1.04% of Accretion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 51.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,021,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 689,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 410,130 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 182.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 561,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 362,943 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 32.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

ENER remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,452. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

