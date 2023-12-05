DLD Asset Management LP Invests $1.02 Million in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.69% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter worth $2,064,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MBAC remained flat at $10.57 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,504. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

