DLD Asset Management LP Invests $1.20 Million in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 1.77% of Four Leaf Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the second quarter worth $907,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORL remained flat at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

