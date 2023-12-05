DLD Asset Management LP Sells 340,000 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

DLD Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 519,784 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 194.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 296,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,844. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -93.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

