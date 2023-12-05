DLD Asset Management LP Takes $10.16 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,000. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up about 1.1% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,334,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $601,159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $330,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 510,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,181. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

