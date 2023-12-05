DLD Asset Management LP Takes $723,000 Position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.78% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 66.2% during the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 227,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLAC stock remained flat at $10.46 during trading on Tuesday. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

